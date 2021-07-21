WATCH: Cheers Erupt as Security RIPS ‘Trump Won’ Flag Down at Major League Baseball Game

Major League Baseball fans cheered when stadium security ripped a “Trump Won” banner out of the hands of a Trump supporter.

At Monday night’s Tampa Bay Rays – Baltimore Orioles contest, appreciative fans can be seen cheering as stadium security rips the banner down, a video of which went viral on Twitter.

These guys tried putting up a “Trump Won” banner at a Tampa Bay Rays game… it didn’t go too well pic.twitter.com/1ZmKXvsKRi — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) July 20, 2021

Former President Donald Trump did not win the 2020 presidential election.

The banner was the work of a local group called “Community Patriots,” according to Tampa Bay journalist Colin Wolf:

But this particular flag drop was seemingly planned by members of the local Tampa Bay group, Community Patriots, which posted multiple videos of the incident. In one video (which we won’t link to because these guys are just gigantic chuds) a member of the group records himself getting turned away at the gates after Tropicana Field security finds ons of the flags. The “patriot” then threatens to sue, but ultimately decides to leave after telling a cop “I’m on your side.” In a follow-up video, the group then claims victory after showing a screenshot of the flag drop, and says a lawsuit is on the way, because of “discrimination.” “That is a clear case of discrimination,” wrote the group. “And they bought tickets. You took their money! That’s theft too! Get ready for the biggest pain in the butt lawsuit you’ve ever had to deal with !!!! You will have to spend lots of money just to make it go away. And for what? The flag was dropped anyway!!!!”

The game itself was likely a disappointment for Rays fans, who saw their team defeated by the Orioles, 6 to 1. But things worked out better on Tuesday night when a historic first all-woman broadcast team called the game, and the Rays prevailed 9-3.

Several weeks ago, Major League Baseball banned another fan from all stadiums after a series of such flag displays.

