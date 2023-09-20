WATCH: GOALKEEPER Scores Vital Goal in Final Touch of Champions League Match

The goalkeeper for Italian soccer club Lazio was the hero of the day in the team’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The reason why, however, was completely unexpected.

Lazio trailed 1-0 in the final minute of the Champions League group stage match. In an effort to give the team the best chance to secure an equalizing goal, keeper Ivan Provedel left his net to become an offensive option. It’s tactic commonly used in hockey, as well.

With Lazio on the attack, Luis Alberto sent a cross into the box. Then, Provedel suddenly came flying in to send the ball into the back of the net with an impressive header.

When out-of-position players pull off unlikely feats, it’s common for them to get wrapped up in the moment and react accordingly. Provedel apparently didn’t get that memo and his face remained stoic as his ran across the field with his stunned teammates chasing him.

Provedel became just the second keeper to score a non-penalty goal in the history of the Champions League. The other came in 2009 when Sinan Bolat scored for Belgian club Standard Liege.

Lazio outshot Atletico Madrid 19-9 in the game. Speaking after the game, Provedel said the team “didn’t deserve to lose.”

“It’s a night I’ll remember all my life,” Provedel said.

“I’m happy, especially because we managed to level a game we didn’t deserve to lose. It hasn’t sunk in; later, I will realize that I scored in the Champions League.”

Watch above via CBS Sports

