The U.S. Open is the single toughest test in golf. Year in and year out, it so often frustrates the very best in the world. But on Sunday, one player let his emotions get the best of him and completely melted down.

Grayson Murray, already well out of contention by the early stages of the final round, made a quadruple-bogey on the 7th hole to drop him to +12 for the championship. As he stormed off the green in a huff, he launched his putter into some nearby tall grass with a wild, tomahawk throw. Thankfully, it appeared there there were no spectators or tournament personnel endangered by the throw.

“The U.S. Open is a very difficult task,” said Steve Sands, commentating for USA Network. “But it’s made worse when you’re letting it get to you like that.

Three holes later, Murray’s tantrum got even worse. Now at +15 after triple-bogeying the 9th, Murray hit his approach shot well over the green and into some gnarly rough. He proceeded to break his club over his knee.

“That’s what a U.S. Open can do to you sometimes,” commentator Justin Leonard remarked.

If Leonard was trying to excuse away Murray’s self-destruction, he ought not have. Just a brutal display all around.

Watch above, via USA.

