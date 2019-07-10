The United States Women’s Soccer team came out of this year’s World Cup as champions, besting the Netherlands 2-0 in a final on Sunday.

After much celebration — and appearances by team captain and Golden Ball winner Megan Rapinoe on MSNBC and CNN Tuesday night — the team will participate in a parade in downtown New York City.

The route will follow the “Canyon of Heroes” which, according to a quick Google, is a route on Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall used by Olympic team celebrations and Knicks championship wins .

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall at 10:30 a.m., where Mayor Bill de Blasio will present the team with keys to the city.

The win against the Netherlands in the World Cup final on Sunday gave the U.S. team their fourth victory in the tournament. It came after they beat every team in the group stage, beat Spain in the Round of 16 thanks to two penalties scored by Rapinoe, bested France in the quarters and eked out a victory against England in a tense semi-final.

Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored against the Netherlands, making for the second consecutive World Cup win for Team USA.

Watch live above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com