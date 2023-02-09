WATCH: NY Knicks Star Goes Crazy After Discovering Team Made Trade For Former Teammate

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson went nuts in excitement after he was told that he was about to be reunited with his former teammate, Josh Hart.

On Wednesday night, Brunson was at his alma mater, Villanova University, where his number was retired. After the ceremony, someone near Brunson pulled their phone out and showed the Knicks guard the news. Brunson’s jaw dropped, and his family and friends began to shout.

“Oh shit! Yes!” Brunson said.

“Knicks got Josh Hart,” a person off camera said.

Brunson then reached for his own phone to see if he had been told of the news through official team channels. He added another fist pump before he handed his phone off to someone to show them the reports of the newly acquired Knicks guard.

Everyone around Brunson was as excited at the prospect of the two former Wildcats becoming teammates again. Following the news, Hart tweeted out two hearts, an orange and a blue, to represent the Knicks’ colors.

🧡💙 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 9, 2023

Hart found out he had been traded in a much different way. He was out on the floor for warmups with his Portland Trail Blazers teammates when a member of the team showed his phone to Hart, informing him he had been traded, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Reaction from Hart being traded right before warmups, he's off to the Knicks #RipCity https://t.co/39Oo4Vrs1u pic.twitter.com/BBGLv9XE77 — Austin White (@ajw_sports) February 9, 2023

Hart and Brunson played college basketball together at Villanova for two years and won the 2016 NCAA National Championship. Brunson won another championship in the 2018 season, one year after the Utah Jazz took Hart in the first round in the 2017 NBA draft.

Watch above.

