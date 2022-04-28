WATCH: Rockies Coach Downs 25 Cheesesteaks During 4-Game Series in Philadelphia

The Colorado Rockies have gotten off to their best start in years, having a winning record after almost 20 games, 10-8, as they battle it out in the dangerous NL West. In order to keep the hot start going, they’ll need some strength and perseverance from the whole organization, not just the players.

Enter physical performance coach Mike Jasperson, who accomplished a feat of his own this week, downing 25 cheesesteaks since Monday as the Rockies were in Philadelphia to face the Phillies. 25 Cheesesteaks! Woah.

That’s definitely a test of endurance and perseverance as the final bite was captured by pitcher Kyle Freeland on his Instagram stories Thursday.

The #Rockies haven’t won a game in Philly yet, but they did set a new record: physical performance coach Mike Jasperson ate 25 cheesesteaks in 4 games (via Kyle Freeland’s insta) pic.twitter.com/aNapTQh8wp — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 28, 2022

The video shows an elated Jasperson, shirtless, finishing his 25 cheesesteaks in four days while the clubhouse blares “Hall Of Fame” by The Script, great music to help you accomplish even the most ridiculous of feats.

Rockies Physical Performance Coach Mike Jasperson has apparently eaten 24 cheesesteaks over the course of one series in Philly pic.twitter.com/qTwtSt1nVU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2022

Unfortunately, the cheesesteaks haven’t translated to wins as the Rockies are currently on a three-game skid against the Phillies, heading for four as the team trails 3-0 at the top of the sixth inning.

Way to commit though coach.

