For the third time in the past five Minnesota Timberwolves games, a protester disrupted the action. But this time, a security guard was ready.

Early in the third quarter of Minnesota’s Game 4 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, a protester seated in the second row behind Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor bounded out of her seat and attempted to rush the court, while a second protester filmed the incident.

But an alternate camera angle showed that the security guard was watching the protester intently for several seconds before she sprinted on the floor. Then, the second she moved forward, the guard was all over her – promptly tackling her before she made contact with any of the players.

A+ reaction time and tackling form by this security guard as another protestor protests T Wolves owner Glen Taylor for killing millions of chickens. #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/pXAFMAJXQL — The Memphis Holler (@MemphisHoller) April 24, 2022

The protests began on April 13, when a woman superglued herself to the court during the Timberwolves’ play-in game. On April 17, during Game 1 of the current series with Memphis, a another fan chained herself to the basket. The protests have been directed at Taylor and the conditions at an Iowa-based industrial egg farm he owns at which 5.3 million chickens were killed due to a bird flu outbreak.

Watch above, via Fox Sports North.

