WATCH: Serena Williams Tears Up in Heartbreaking Moment at Wimbledon as Painful Leg Injury Forces Her to Retire From Tournament

Tennis legend Serena Williams was forced to retire from Wimbledon on Tuesday after an apparent leg injury.

Williams slid on the grass court during the first set while returning a shot from her opponent Aliaksandra Sasnovich. On her next shot, the iconic athlete was clearly uncomfortable, and left for a medical timeout. Williams was leading 3-2 at the time of the injury.

After returning to the match from the timeout, Williams still appeared to be in excruciating pain — even tearing up as she was doubled over in between points during the match’s seventh game. She was forced to retire shortly thereafter — cancelling her chance to win Wimbledon for an eighth time. Williams acknowledged the crowd as she walked off the court. At 39-years-old, Williams has 23 grand slam singles championships in her tennis career.

