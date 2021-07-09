WATCH: Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde’s Jaw-Dropping World Record Basketball Performance

After making history as the first African-American to win at The Scripps National Spelling Bee, Zaila Avant-garde, age 14, is catching everyone’s attention. Zaila is an eighth grader from Harvey Louisiana and also happens to be a world record breaking basketball player.

Zaila started practicing dribbling when she was five years old and has been unstoppable ever since. Zaila holds three basketball dribbling records. These include the most bounce juggles in one minute with four basketballs, the most basketball bounces in 30 seconds with four basketballs, and she ties the record for the most basketballs dribbled simultaneously with six basketballs.

Congratulations to our record holder Zaila Avant-garde who won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee last night! Zaila holds three basketball dribbling records and is looking to set more – she also features in the upcoming #GWR2022! pic.twitter.com/3peSggJ6T9 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 9, 2021

With her eyes on a possible future in the WNBA, Zaila is off to a great start. She has already appeared in a shoe commercial beside Stephen Curry and has earned a chance to perform with the Harlem Globetrotters.

According to Sports Illustrated, Zaila “doesn’t just do cool stunts, she has legitimate skills as a point guard. Her highlight reel is full of impressive plays. She can finish at the rim with both hands. She has good court vision and throws crisp passes. She even has a slick Eurostep.”

Zaila is definitely ready for more than just H-O-R-S-E.

