Former President Donald Trump shared a friendly moment with Joe Rogan at the UFC fights in Las Vegas Saturday – despite the podcaster having previously called Trump a “man baby,” among other pointed barbs.

Trump, seated cageside at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 290, spotted Rogan – who was working color commentary for the event. The former president enthusiastically pointed to Rogan and walked over to him. Rogan smiled, and the two locked in a 10-second handshake which appeared to be quite convivial.

Footage of the handshake quickly made the rounds on social media:

This is probably the closest we will get to a Joe Rogan-Donald Trump podcast: pic.twitter.com/do5asO3erD — Damon Imani (@damonimani) July 9, 2023

Despite the cordial exchange, Rogan has notably been critical of Trump in the past. During a 2022 podcast with comic Tom Segura, the podcaster slammed Trump as a “man baby.” Segura relayed a story he had heard about Jared Kushner’s method of presenting bad news to Trump by sandwiching it in between two pieces of good news.

“Of course!” Rogan said, reacting to the anecdote. “He’s a man baby.”

Rogan also previously claimed he’s had multiple opportunities to interview Trump and turned them down.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” Rogan told podcaster Lex Fridman in 2022. “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

During the same podcast, Rogan added that Trump is, “such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com