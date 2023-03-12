A college baseball umpire has sparked a ton of outrage with a strike call so outrageously bad he was immediately suspended by his conference.

During the bottom of the 9th inning of a game between Mississippi Valley State and New Orleans Friday night, umpire Reggie Drummer called strike two on batter Mississippi Valley Devon Mims — despite the pitch seeming to be well below the knees. Mims was outraged at the call and proceeded to jump out of the batters box in disgust.

Yet that was not the call that set off the viral outcry. On the very next pitch, the ball was delivered several feet outside home plate, and practically in the dirt. But nonetheless, Drummer called the pitch a strike, thus ending the game.

The ump immediately walked off without allowing Mims to protest the obviously blown call — a call which many observers believed to be premeditated and retaliation for the dispute on the previous pitch.

Tempers flared after the strikeout call that ended the Miss. Valley St.-New Orleans game. Do you agree with the call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x6risaNisk — ESPN (@espn) March 11, 2023

The Southland conference suspended Drummer indefinitely following the call. But that has done little to quell the outrage. As of this writing, the ESPN clip of the call has been played more than 4 million times. And many on social media are calling for Drummer to be banned from the sport.

Ump decided he was ringing him up no matter where the pitch was after the reaction to his strike two call. pic.twitter.com/ESkpW9CUAb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 11, 2023

Take his privileges away. That’s horrible blue. You should be done. You made it personal. https://t.co/mlNlP6ei6X — Marvin L James II (@sportsguymarv) March 11, 2023

Watched this 4 times. The ump is clearly inadequate and someone needs to make sure he doesn’t have the opportunity to do this ever again. https://t.co/oL9LgFkl2Q — Michael Breed (@MichaelBreed) March 11, 2023

This is quite possibly THE worst call in sports history, all because of a middle-aged dude's ego. He shouldn't be suspended. He should be FIRED and BANNED from ever umping again. https://t.co/Lbww3WiuJT — Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) March 11, 2023

I have not seen worse than this. Bring on the bots!! https://t.co/jkkMBVGoHd — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) March 12, 2023

That should be his last game umping for a while https://t.co/bzycOsMFBQ — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) March 12, 2023

I’ve seen a million strike calls in my life and this is the worst strike three call I’ve ever seen. omg. https://t.co/YdGW9KpexX — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 12, 2023

This man should never umpire at any level. And respect to the opposing catcher who intervened to prevent the batter from elevating conflict. https://t.co/kvkmwaPMIr — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 11, 2023

You can’t let this guy Ump again. He purposefully called a ball a strike because he was upset at a player for showing him up for the previous (bad) call. He should be reprimanded. pic.twitter.com/bjFPNObV4E — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 11, 2023

