‘Doesn’t That Make Your Job Impossible?’ CNBC Anchor Confronts Twitter CEO About Elon Musk’s Conspiracy Theories

CNBC’s Sara Eisen interviewed X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, and among the many hot topics they discussed was how the former CEO Elon Musk affected her ability to do her job. Yaccarino lobbed back that not only did it not impede her performance, it “fueled” it.

Here’s the exchange, which Eisen set up by stating that some advertisers have bailed on Twitter under Musk because of how he has been running the platform:

Eisen: I think there are questions with your boss’s own tweets. I was talking to a brand yesterday that’s scaled back advertising on X, why? They said, well, the head of the company sometimes tweets things that we think are in violation of their own safety practices. And in an interview with my colleague David Faber, Elon said, in response to a question about tweeting a conspiracy theory and whether that was risking losing advertisers, “I don’t care. I want to say what I say, and if I lose money, so be it.” Doesn’t that make your job impossible? Yaccarino: It definitely does not make my job impossible. I think it fuels more of an ambition for my job to make sure that everyone, including Elon, is entitled to their own opinion.

Yaccarino went on to say that in an early “debate” with Musk, she mentioned that “rethinking tweets, maybe, I don’t know, after 3AM in the morning,” but would never try to screen his tweets before posting them, no matter what they said. She went further saying, “The real-time nature and beauty of X… clearing your tweets with someone is much less effective.”

Watch the video above via CNBC.

