Following a disastrous demonstration of the new Tesla Cybertruck, where the supposedly damage-resistant “armor glass” window smashed after having a metal ball thrown at it, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter what allegedly went wrong.

After a Twitter user posted, “I know the real reason behind the window crack. It’s ok Elon, But maybe you should’ve threw the ball of the window before you decided to hit the door with a sledgehammer,” Musk replied, “Yup. Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off.”

“Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door,” he continued. “Next time …”

Production of the $39,000 to $76,000 Cybertruck is set to take place between “late 2021” and “late 2022.”

