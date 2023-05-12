Elon Musk announced Friday morning that Linda Yaccarino, an NBCUniversal executive, will be the new CEO of Twitter.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk posted. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Court documents filed last month show that Twitter, Inc., would henceforth be known as X Corp., thus the X/Twitter reference in Musk’s text.

Earlier Friday, NBCUniversal announced that Yaccarino, chief advertising executive at the network, had stepped down from her post.

In a news release, the company said Yaccarino was leaving “effective immediately” after 12 years with the network.

Speculation had been swirling that Musk would choose Yaccarino. CNBC reported this week that Yaccarino was in advanced talks for Twitter’s top role, which has been filled by Musk since he bought the company last year for $44 billion.

