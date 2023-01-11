Parler’s Future In Question As Most Of the Staff Has Been Laid Off, Per Report

Parler may be in trouble only months after it was announced Ye would be purchasing the platform.

Ye’s deal naturally fell apart as a number of public anti-Semitic comments embroiled the rapper in controversy. Parler is run by CEO George Farmer, husband of conservative pundit Candace Owens.

New reports now indicate Parler’s time may be limited as there have been some major layoffs at the social media platform.

The Verge reported on Wednesday that Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, has laid off most of its staff and chief executives in a matter of weeks. The layoffs have reportedly been happening since November, which is approximately when Ye’s potential deal was going through its quick set up and death.

From The Verge:

Parlement Technologies began laying off workers in late November, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. These layoffs continued through at least the end of December, when around 75 percent of staffers were let go in total, leaving approximately 20 employees left working at both Parler and the parent-company’s cloud services venture. A majority of the company’s executives, including its chief technology, operations, and marketing officers, have also been laid off, according to a source familiar with the matter.

One potential Parler buyer told the outlet that as of October 2022, Parler had just 50,000 daily users. The platform acts as an alternative to mainstream social media apps, marketing itself mostly to conservative crowds. The app faces a tougher market today though, with major rivals vying for the attention of social media users fed up with Twitter. Among them is the video platform Rumble and Donald Trump’s very own Truth Social.

