Parler Announces Termination of Sale to Kanye West After Alex Jones Interview ‘In the Interest of Both Parties’

Parler, the social media app beloved by many conservatives who abandoned Twitter, has announced that it has “mutually agreed” to terminate sale of the company to Kanye West.

The alternative social media company, of which Dan Bongino is part-owner, put the announcement out on its own service as well as on Twitter shortly after the bonkers Alex Jones interview with West, now known as Ye, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Parler’s statement noted the termination agreement was reached in mid-November.

The intent to sell was first announced back in October, after Ye’s accounts were banned on both Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere over his continued anti-Semitic comments.

The app, which launched in 2018 as a free speech alternative to Twitter, grew in popularity among supporters of Donald Trump during the 2020 election. But the site was quickly kicked off Google’s app store after it became a hub for violent threats ahead of the Jan. 6 riot.

The platform is run by the husband of Candace Owens, George Farmer. The company publicly expressed excitement about the West deal, in hopes the rapper would use his fame and wide range of resources to grow the brand and userbase.

The news came hours after West made a controversial, widely condemned appearance on Alex Jones’ far-right web-show where he continued to push his anti-Semitic views and openly embrace Nazism.

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the statement reads. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. — Parler (@parler_app) December 1, 2022

There was no tweet on the subject from West or Owens at the time of this post.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com