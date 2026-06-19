Rick Scott Calls for Upcoming Kanye West Concert to Be Canceled: He ‘Adores Hitler!’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called for an upcoming Kanye West concert in his state to be canceled, citing West’s history of anti-Semitism.

West has a pair of shows next week at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida — the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The musician has continued performing around the world despite the litany of controversies surrounding him.

In response to West upcoming trip to Florida, Scott told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that he’s started a petition to try to get the shows called off.

“Well, Kanye West adores Hitler,” Scott said. “I mean, Maria, this is crazy. Kanye West adores Hitler, sells clothes with swastikas, is anti-Semitic, and a public venue in Tampa Bay, Florida decides to have him come and give a concert because Jews paid for it. The Jews in Tampa are paying for this. They pay their taxes, and they’re going to bring somebody in to attack Jews. This is the craziest thing in the world!”

Scott then added that he started his petition on the website change.org. He claimed the petition had thousands of online signatures.

“This has to get canceled!” Scott continued.

Over the last few years, West has been largely known for his string of anti-Semitic stunts. During an InfoWars interview with Alex Jones, the artist boldly stated that he saw “good things” about Hitler and claimed he “liked” the former German chancellor. He’s also sold t-shirts with swastikas on them, and even had a diamond swastika chain made. He recently took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal apologizing for his past behavior, but that didn’t stop the UK from outright banning him from entering the country.

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