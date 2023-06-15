Several US Federal Agencies Hacked in Organized Cyberattack: Report

Several U.S. federal agencies were hacked in a widespread cyberattack that exploits a vulnerability in software used by the government and private companies, CNN first reported on Thursday.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced Thursday that is currently investigating the origins of the attack and working with government agencies to determine its scope. Official believe the hackers exploited a flaw in the popular “MOVEit” software application.

“CISA is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions,” said Eric Goldstein, the executive assistant director for CISA, in a statement to CNN. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”

MOVEit is a software used by multiple agencies to transfer files and other sensitive documents. Officials have not yet determined if the attack resulted in the loss of sensitive files or a disruption to government systems.

CISA Director Jen Easterly noted on Thursday that the agency believed the hackers responsible for the attack were apart of a “well-known ransomware group,” according to NBC News.

Earlier this week, Easterly warned that Chinese hackers would likely attempt to disrupt infrastructure critical to the U.S. if tensions or a conflict ever arose between both nations.

“Right now, we’re focused specifically on those federal agencies that may be impacted, and we’re working hand in hand with them to be able to mitigate that risk. We understand that there are businesses, though, around the world. It’s another ransomware actor known as Clop Ransomware, and they’re basically taking data and looking to extort it,” Easterly added in a interview with MSNBC.

