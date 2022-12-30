Twitter Employees Are Bringing Their Own Toilet Paper After Elon Musk Fires Entire Janitorial Staff: Report

Twitter employees have reportedly had to bring in their own toilet paper after the company’s owner, Elon Musk, fired the entire janitorial staff.

According to The New York Times on Thursday, terminating the janitors has been part of Musk’s cost-cutting moves since taking over the company in October. Musk “has sought to save about $500 million in nonlabor costs.”

The Times reported:

Last week, Twitter got rid of the cleaning staff at its New York offices and 10 people from corporate security, signaling that it may close one of its two buildings there, said two people familiar with the move. At Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, where the company has missed rent payments, Mr. Musk has done the same, consolidating workers onto two floors and closing four. He also canceled janitorial services this month, after those workers went on strike for better wages. That has left the office in disarray. With people packed into more confined spaces, the smell of leftover takeout food and body odor has lingered on the floors, according to four current and former employees. Bathrooms have grown dirty, these people said. And because janitorial services have largely been ended, some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home.

The cost-cutting moves haven’t just affected the janitorial staff. Twitter’s computing storage facility in Sacramento was disconnected last week. Musk has fired almost two-thirds of the company’s staff. Twitter is even auctioning off some of its office items including a $10,000 meat slicer and a $17,000 industrial braising pan.

Musk last week compared Twitter to a “plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work.”

