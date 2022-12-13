Elon Musk to Auction Off ‘Surplus Office Assets’ at Twitter HQ — And They’re Pretty Incredible

Elon Musk continues to “clean house” at Twitter. After mass layoffs, and a fair number of staff quitting, not to mention his discovery of old “woke” swag and distributing internal company documents via the Twitter Files posts, he’s now getting rid of a boatload of “office assets” that probably aren’t needed anymore, due to the aforementioned house-cleaning.

The list of items from the San Francisco headquarters that will be on the auction block are kind of an incredible insight into what it was like to work there under the previous regime. The list includes such valuables as a meat slicer worth more than $10,000, an industrial vegetable dryer — whatever that is! — and a $17,000 industrial braising pan. Even an oven and more kitchenware. Was this Twitter or Bon Appétit>?

More? Okay, there’s a statue of the Twitter bird logo, a sculpture planter with the “@” icon, and of course plenty of office furniture, including lounge chairs and Bacco chairs.

Naturally, a MASSIVE espresso machine that retails for more than $20,000 is among the items.

Opening bids range between $25-$50. However, the final bid is likely to be significantly higher.

The auction of these items come as Musk seeks to cut costs at Twitter since taking over the social media platform in October. However, Heritage Global Partners representative Nick Dove dismissed the idea that’s it going to be consequential revenue for the company or for Musk.

“They’ve sold for 44 billion, and we’re selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers,” he told Fortune. “So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple of computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they’re a moron.”

The auction marks a departure from Twitter’s neighboring offices, according to Vice:

Silicon Valley companies are famous (or, depending on who you ask, infamous) for their luxurious employee amenities. Offices on Market Street are filled with iPads doing the job of white boards, cereal bars, expensive espresso machines, and full kitchens worked by staff there just to make meals for white collar employees. By the looks of it, Twitter was feeding an army. The auction reflects the ways new owner Elon Musk is rewriting the culture, and it’s also a window into the luxury once enjoyed by Twitter’s previously more numerous employees.

Whatever the case, if you’re planning to open a restaurant in the area you might want to give it a look!

