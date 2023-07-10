Twitter Traffic Reportedly ‘Tanking’ While Threads Gains 100 Million Users Without Turning ‘On Many Promotions Yet’

Mark Zuckerberg‘s newly-launched Threads social media platform has taken off like a SpaceX rocket, while rival Elon Musk‘s Twitter traffic has “tanked,” according to CNBC.

The cable network quoted Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, who ironically used Twitter to claim, “Twitter traffic tanking,” along with a graph showing the decline.

CNBC reporter Ashley Capoot also cited data company Similarweb to declare, “web traffic to Twitter was down 5% for the first two full days Threads was generally available compared with the previous week. The company said Twitter’s web traffic is down 11% compared with the same days in 2022.”

According to CNBC:

Threads launched in the U.S. on Wednesday and is being touted by Meta executives like Instagram chief Adam Mosseri as a more positive “public square” for communities “that never really embraced Twitter.” So far, users seem to be on board. “Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post Monday.

CNBC said Threads reached the “100 million milestone” faster than OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT, “which surpassed 100 million monthly users in two months.”

In addition to North America, the Threads app is available in Australia, the UK, Japan, and New Zealand. Meta said it’s planning to launch in Europe after working out “some regulatory complexity.”

“If Threads is able to retain its userbase, it could solidify its position as a real competitor for Twitter, which reported nearly 238 million monetizable daily active users in its last quarterly earnings report as public company last summer,” Capoot reported for CNBC.

The war of words between Zuckerberg and Musk heated up just days after the launch of Threads, with Musk resorting to crude name-calling. Zuckerberg, for his part, has kept it clean, trolling Musk with the word “concerning” and a “tears of joy” emoji, both commonly tweeted by Musk himself.

Read the CNBC story here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com