Elon Musk Goes Full 8th Grade Bully by Challenging Rival Mark Zuckerberg to a ‘Literal Dick Measuring Contest’

It was inevitable. Elon Musk literally went there by suggesting he and Mark Zuckerberg measure their penis sizes against each other.

It hasn’t even been a week since Meta launched Threads, but the Instagram companion app seems to be a viable competitor to Twitter after attracting 100 million users already. Elon Musk responded to this by hurling insults at the Facebook founder’s company, but before the world sees the proposed cage match between him and Zuckerberg, Musk pitched a…. different way of settling their battle for supremacy.

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Yep, there it is, with a ruler emoji and all. If you thought this might’ have been some kind of accident, then no it wasn’t, because Musk decided to full embrace the comedy of the situation.

Oops 😅 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Same — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined But I have to warn you … don’t be shocked … there’s some negative stuff too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Oh the times we live in.

