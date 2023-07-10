Elon Musk Goes Full 8th Grade Bully by Challenging Rival Mark Zuckerberg to a ‘Literal Dick Measuring Contest’
It was inevitable. Elon Musk literally went there by suggesting he and Mark Zuckerberg measure their penis sizes against each other.
It hasn’t even been a week since Meta launched Threads, but the Instagram companion app seems to be a viable competitor to Twitter after attracting 100 million users already. Elon Musk responded to this by hurling insults at the Facebook founder’s company, but before the world sees the proposed cage match between him and Zuckerberg, Musk pitched a…. different way of settling their battle for supremacy.
Yep, there it is, with a ruler emoji and all. If you thought this might’ have been some kind of accident, then no it wasn’t, because Musk decided to full embrace the comedy of the situation.
Oh the times we live in.
