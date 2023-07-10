The View Raves About ‘Nicer, All-Encompassing’ Threads: Twitter Has ‘Become So Toxic’

The View raved about Mark Zuckerberg‘s new Threads social media platform — which now boasts 100 million users — for being “nicer” than “toxic” Twitter, which they agreed has gone down hill since SpaceX CEO Elon Musk bought the platform.

Sunny Hostin blamed Musk himself for pushing users to jump over to Threads.

“He shouldn’t have screwed it up the way he did. Had he not — Twitter was a place where at least I went to get stories, you know, sources that were valuable,” Hostin said. “And if you had the verified check mark, I felt like you were a verified reporter, and I could trust some of the sourcing. I always source my stuff anyway. But now, you can pay $8 a month and get ‘Twitter verified,’ and some of the crazies…so I just think it’s become so toxic. This Threads is connected to Instagram, and Instagram is a happy place where you can see dogs, and you can see animals –”

“Well, Twitter was going down hill before [Musk] took it over,” Sara Haines said. “If you were on there — most of us of had avoided, like, checking it, for fear of losing your mental well-being.”

Haines mentioned that deleting the Threads account would also delete a user’s Instagram account, to which Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “That’s classic Mark Zuckerberg.”

“I have some data privacy concerns ’cause he’s never been good — Facebook, it’s like it owns everything you ever posted — but, I’m on there, too, it’s a nicer, all-encompassing social media platform,” Griffin said.

Ana Navarro said her dislike of Musk prompted her to join Threads.

“I joined, too, because it’s not owned by Elon Musk, and that, in itself, is enough for me to join,” Navarro claimed. “I don’t understand how someone with as much money as Elon Musk, as many children as Elon Musk, as many projects as Elon Musk, can be so…can have so much time to be trolling and spreading hate and misinformation on this platform that went from going down hill to going right off the cliff.”

Watch the clip above via ABC.

