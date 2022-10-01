WATCH: Tesla Shows Off Humanoid Robot, Musk Promises It ‘Can Do A Lot More Than We Just Showed You’

At Tesla’s AI Day this week in Palo Alto, California, the company showed off a humanoid robot with opposable thumbs that waved at and danced for a crowd of spectators.

Tesla head Elon Musk promised, however, that the creation can do a whole lot more.

“The robot can actually do a lot more than we just showed you,” he said. “We just didn’t want it to fall on its face.”

In footage from its introduction to the crowd, the robot, referred to as Optimus, can be seen slowly waving at the crowd and then busting some slight dance moves as it swings its hips.

Musk predicted the company would eventually make millions of units of these humanoid robots, offering them at less than the price of a car, or less than $20,000.

“Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “Optimus is designed to be an extremely capable robot made in very high volume, probably ultimately millions of units, and is expected to cost much less than a car.”

Musk predicted people will be able to purchase Optimus in three to five years.

Footage was also shown of Tesla’s humanoid robot design performing basic tasks, like watering plants and moving boxes.

Musk tweeted during the event, including sharing a picture of himself with a more finished version of the in-development robot. Musk acknowledged at the event that there is still much work to done to upgrade Optimus. The version of the humanoid robot shown off at the Tesla event had more exposed wiring.

The tech entrepreneur certainly has high hopes for his AI technology, predicting that it will revolutionize the economy itself by providing endless labor resources. He doubled down on that promise at Friday’s AI Day event.

“It really is a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it,” he said.

Watch above via Bloomberg TV

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com