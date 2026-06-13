CNN and MS NOW Pundits Bash ‘White Supremacist’ Elon Musk Becoming First Trillionaire

The talking heads on CNN and MS NOW were not in a celebratory mood after Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire on Friday. Instead, pundits branded him a “white supremacist” and complained the man running SpaceX, Tesla, and X is now even more rich than he already was.

The first example happened on All In with Chris Hayes on MS NOW on Friday night. Michelle Goldberg — an MS NOW contributor and opinion writer for The New York Times — called Musk an “out and out white supremacist.” She also whined Musk has so much dough that he is “completely unaccountable” to anyone – including his shareholders, apparently.

Here are her full comments on the problem with Musk becoming a trillionaire:

It’s a problem with inequality but it’s also a problem of political power. This much money makes Elon Musk completely unaccountable. And it’s so striking that I think in the past if you had a businessman like Musk who was such an out-and-out white supremacist, who was probably the most significant sort of white nationalist propagandist in the world at this point, in the past there would have been some, I think, maybe, hesitation. But he has so much money that there’s not even a sort of pretense that there could be any sort of restraint or accountability.

Host Chris Hayes agreed, saying Musk is “actively cheering on “violent anti-immigrant pogroms” in Ireland. Goldberg added Musk is like “Radio Rwanda.”

Shortly after over on CNN, political commentator Bakari Sellers also called Musk a “white supremacist” who “believes in the great replacement theory.”

Some of his fellow panelists scoffed at that claim. Attorney Arthur Aidala let out an “Oh boy” and said Sellers should be careful making that claim; he also said it would be easier to throw that term around if you were talking about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D), considering he had an actual Nazi tattoo on his chest at one point.

Conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings also quipped Sellers might “need a lawyer” for saying that on TV.

Those comments came a few hours after Musk’s rocket company SpaceX went public. The stock jumped nearly 20% in its first day of trading, closing around $161 per share — which valued the company at $2.10 trillion.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Musk has faced these kind of claims from the mainstream press. He was accused of making a Nazi salute at an inauguration rally for President Donald Trump last year, just to point to one infamous example. Musk in the past has said claims he is a white supremacist and antisemite are absurd, and told CNBC a few years ago he was “pro-semite, if anything.”

Watch above via MS NOW and CNN.

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