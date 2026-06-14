‘What Are They Hiding?’ Trump Blasts Democrats Opposed to Bill Pulte Leading Intel

President Donald Trump said he wants to know why Democrats — or “Dumocrats” as he has been calling them lately — are so “afraid” of Bill Pulte becoming the acting Director of National Intelligence.

The president on Sunday took a moment away from his 80th birthday and his planned UFC event at the White House to ask on Truth Social why they aren’t fans of his new DNI pick. Trump suggested must be a sinister reason.

“Why are the Dumocrats so afraid of of Bill Pulte at DNI??? He would only be Acting!” Trump posted. “What do they have to be afraid of, what are they hiding? There must be something BIG, mustn’t there???”

That came a few minutes after he posted the following:

A few Dumocrats are against FISA, with or without Bill Pulte going to DNI, as Acting. What kind of a deal is that. Besides, I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act (Full version!) firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Pulte was the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency before Trump tapped him to temporarily replace Tulsi Gabbard as DNI. Because Pulte would only be the interim boss — Trump said last week he’ll be in charge for a “short while” — Pulte does not need to get approved by Congress.

But Democratic lawmakers have revolted against Pulte by allowing FISA Section 702 to lapse.

ABC News reported the section “allows the federal government to collect communications of foreigners abroad without a warrant, including when those people are communicating with Americans, has been fully reauthorized by Congress three times since the intelligence tool was created by law in 2008.”

Last Thursday, Trump announced his nomination of Jay Clayton as the next DNI. Clayton is the former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission and is currently serving as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

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