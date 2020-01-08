54 Percent of Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Recent Actions Against Iran

An Ipsos/Reuters poll found that 54 percent of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s recent military escalation against Iran.

39 percent of respondents to the survey, which was taken following the Pentagon’s assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on January 3, noted that they “strongly disapprove” of Trump’s attack against Iran, while 7 percent “somewhat disapprove” and 8 percent “lean towards disapprove.” The new data found that the number of Americans who “strongly disapprove” of the president’s actions against the Middle East state was boosted 10 points since a poll from December.

Ipsos/Reuters poll surveyed a total of 1115 respondents, 43 percent of which are Democrats, 35 percent Republicans, 11 percent registered independents and 10 percent who are politically unaffiliated.

In Trump’s latest rhetoric toward Iran, he responded to an Iranian missile barrage against U.S. bases in Iraq by claiming victory, tweeting on Tuesday, “All is well!”

“So far, so good!” he added. “We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Read the Ipsos/Reuters full survey here.

