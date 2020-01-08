Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who famously killed Osama bin Laden, seems to be suggesting that Iran should be nuked.

“Wanna know what Tehran and Hiroshima have in common?” O’Neill asked his Twitter followers on Tuesday night. “Nothing yet,” he answered himself.

Wanna know what Tehran and Hiroshima have in common? Nothing yet. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) January 8, 2020

Hiroshima, of course, is one of the two Japanese cities that were nuked by the U.S. in the last days of World War II. The double event was the first and only time in human history where atomic weapons were used in combat between nations, and not only did the Hiroshima bomb blast result in at least 70,000 deaths, but tens of thousands of others died later from the aftereffects of the fallout.

O’Neill’s tweet came as tensions seem to be violently escalating between the U.S. and Iran. President Donald Trump sparked controversy by authorizing the fatal airstrike against Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, and even though he threatened to attack Iran if they pursued revenge, Iran retaliated on Tuesday by launching missiles at Iraqi air force bases where U.S. forces were located.

Trump has said that he will address the nation on the matter at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]