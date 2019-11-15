Ann Coulter has repeatedly expressed exasperation with President Donald Trump on immigration, to the point where she tweeted this week, in response to his DACA tweet, “They can stay. You must go.”

Okay, that does it. I give up. They can stay. You must go. https://t.co/D6G2YPe8QI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 12, 2019

In an interview with C-SPAN, Coulter continued criticizing Trump after weighing in on and largely dismissing the impeachment hearings.

.@AnnCoulter on her "screaming match" with the President as reported by the Washington Examiner: "The one moment [Trump] got most upset was when I said, 'You're no better than Jeb exclamation point!' Then he just lost it." pic.twitter.com/QJmDqqBj2W — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) November 15, 2019

Coulter was asked about that tweet, saying it was her response to Trump’s “sort of senile dementia tweet.”

“He had beautiful lines on the campaign trail. If only he’d go back to campaign Trump. He used to say, I care about American dreamers. That’s what Americans wanted to hear,” she said.

As for his tweet, she remarked, “Wait a second. You just said they’re not angels. You’ve just said they’re here illegally… Let’s pretend we were all in a coma for 2016 when you said you would deport them so fast our heads would spin.”

At one point during the interview, C-SPAN’s Greta Brawner also asked Coulter about what one report referred to as her “screaming match” with POTUS last year.

Coulter said it was mainly along the same lines of what she’s said publicly. She gives him credit on appointing judges, but said, “Why doesn’t he turn over immigration to people who know what they’re doing?”

She swatted at the RNC and remarked, when asked about the conversation again, “The one funny thing that I think he would like people to know was the one moment he got most upset was when I said, ‘You’re no different from Jeb exclamation point.’ Then he just lost it.”

