On Sunday, Anthony Scaramucci responded to Donald Trump’s attacks on him by remarking on how the president “turns on everyone” who doesn’t pass his “100% litmus test.”

In recent days, Scaramucci has been increasingly critical of Trump between his racially-charged rhetoric and his conduct while visiting mass shooting victims around the country. It isn’t clear what exactly set off the president last night, but nonetheless, Trump lashed out at Scaramucci while mocking him for only lasting 11 days as his White House Communications Director.

In any event, “The Mooch” has noticed the slam from his former boss, and he has something to say about it:

“For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”

Scarmucci also shared this cartoon an hour later with the obvious metaphor that Trump stabbed him in the back.

