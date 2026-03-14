Bill Maher Mocks Trump For ‘Whitewashing’ Things Like Slavery In Searing Table Bit

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher lampooned President Donald Trump for “whitewashing” history by providing Trump-themed examples of the “new” exhibits under consideration at museums and national parks.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Gov. Josh Shapiro, Democratic governor of Pennsylvania and author of the new book “Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service.”

The panel guests were Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director under President Trump and author of the new book “All The Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump”; and Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs and author of the book “Streetwise: Getting to and Through Goldman Sachs.”

During the panel segment, Maher took a detour into a table bit that referenced popular Trump tropes like “when you’re a star, they let you do it”:

BILL MAHER: Don’t take that the wrong way. I’m on our side. OK, I’m for us winning, right? I’m not on that page of Trump did it, so I’m with the Ayatollah now. But I got to say, they are looking a little nervous in our war room. The Pentagon banned photographers this week for the briefings because Pete Hegseth said some of the pictures of him looked unflattering. Pete wants you to know two things about our military. This is the new alpha male, very masculine, non-woke military. Also, don’t get my bad side. CHEERS AND LAUGHTER. And–. So this is the most macho administration we’ve ever had. Also the gayest. I gotta say. I don’t mean litera–, I just, a lot of redecorating. I’m just saying. Also, Trump has a new thing. I’m not making this up. He’s guessing other men’s shoe size. Have you seen, am I making this sh*t up? I’m, he has been. He looks at other men and guesses their shoe size and then they send them a pair. The entire cabinet is wearing shoes. He got them, including Marco Rubio, where they didn’t fit, so he’s in clown shoes. I’m just saying. It’s a little weird for a man to look at other men and go, “What you got down there, a nine and a half?”

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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