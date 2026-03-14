Bill Maher Hits Trump Over Oil Tanker Attacks — One Week After Praising Trump Over War

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher griped about the attacks on oil tankers that have plagued President Donald Trump’s Iran operation just a week after praising Trump and mocking critics.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Gov. Josh Shapiro, Democratic governor of Pennsylvania and author of the new book “Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service.”

The panel guests were Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director under President Trump and author of the new book “All The Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump”; and Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs and author of the book “Streetwise: Getting to and Through Goldman Sachs.”

During the panel segment, Maher complained about the inability to “control” the Strait of Hormuz after saying last week that he’s in favor of the war as long as there are no “boots on the ground”: