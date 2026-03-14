Bill Maher Hits Trump Over Oil Tanker Attacks — One Week After Praising Trump Over War
Comedian and pundit Bill Maher griped about the attacks on oil tankers that have plagued President Donald Trump’s Iran operation just a week after praising Trump and mocking critics.
On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Gov. Josh Shapiro, Democratic governor of Pennsylvania and author of the new book “Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service.”
The panel guests were Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director under President Trump and author of the new book “All The Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump”; and Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs and author of the book “Streetwise: Getting to and Through Goldman Sachs.”
During the panel segment, Maher complained about the inability to “control” the Strait of Hormuz after saying last week that he’s in favor of the war as long as there are no “boots on the ground”:
BILL MAHER: So let’s talk about… Let’s talk about the war for a minute. Good segue. Trump says, no Air Force. Iran has no Air force, no missiles, and no Navy. He says, there’s nothing left to bomb.
Yeah, we have nothing left a bomb. Apparently, they have something left to bomb, which is the Strait of Hormuz.
I don’t understand this. We have complete military superiority. We’re bragging about that, except for the one place where we apparently need complete military superiority.
Do you understand this, why we can’t control the Strait of Hormuz, the one place we need to control in Iran?
LLOYD BLANKFEIN: I don’t think it takes much effort to create an obstacle on a very narrow bottleneck there. So I think they don’t have to have much firepower.
They’re going to need, if they’re going accomplish something, it’s going to be by bringing the regime down and getting some sort of compromise on that. It doesn’t take much to fire cheap drones and menace ships so that they don’t go through.
ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: But we took four of our minesweepers in September and we redeployed them to other parts of the world.
And so that was bad war planning because if we were gonna make that attack and anticipated that they were gonna close the strait, Bill, we would have had those minesweepers in place.
That’s been one of the things that’s preventing us from getting our Navy in there to take on the convoy.
Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.
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