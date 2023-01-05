‘BIGGER & MORE IMPORTANT’: Trump Spins Republican Speaker Dumpster Fire as … A Good Omen for 2024?

Former President Donald Trump is trying to spin the current Republican chaos unfolding in the House of Representatives as a good thing in what some may see as a naked attempt to spin his declining power into something less powerful.

Not only did he suggest that the disaster class clown show as being a good thing for the Speakership (it is not), but also a surprisingly good moment for his reelection bid in 2024 since he is committed to claiming to be victim to a “rigged” election in 2020 (it was not.)

Since Congress convened on January 3rd, the Republican-controlled House has failed to start to do any of the nation’s legislative or oversight business as they have not yet been able to name a Speaker of the House, despite seven votes that have all come up empty. This, despite Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Kevin McCarthy and the embarrassing fact that it had zero impact on the election of the Speaker.

Trump took to his social media platform to reveal that, in his opinion, a “big Republican VICTORY today, after going through numerous Roll Calls that failed to produce a Speaker of the House, has made the position & process of getting to be Speaker BIGGER & MORE IMPORTANT than if it were done in the more traditional way.”

He then pivoted to his 2024 bid for the White House, comparing it to the chaos unfolding in the House Republican Caucus is “much like me again becoming President after having won big in 2016, gotten many Millions of MORE VOTES in 2020 but “supposedly” not winning (BIG LIE!), & then winning again in 2024. It will be BIGGER than the traditional way!”

Trump posted:

It’s a strange political gambit and one that might evoke a proverb in Thomas More’s Dialogue of Comfort Against Tribulation, which includes the passage “A drowning man will clutch at straws.”

