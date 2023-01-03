Hannity Declares, ‘House Republicans Now Are on the Verge of Becoming a Total Clown Show’ After Doomed Speaker Votes

Sean Hannity doled out some scorn to House Republicans who did not vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to be the next speaker on Tuesday.

Despite three roll call votes, the House failed to reach a consensus. McCarthy needed 218 votes, but fell short each time as 2o Republicans voted for other members.

One of those receiving votes was Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who actually nominated McCarthy for the speakership.

Hannity addressed the GOP’s intra-party division on Tuesday night.

“It is day one of the 188th [sic, 118th] Congress, and House Republicans now are on the verge of becoming a total clown show if they’re not careful,” Hannity began. “But despite the cheering and elation from Democrats and the mob and the media, it’s not a dire situation – yet.”

The Fox News host summarized the situation and noted a “small but seemingly determined group of lawmakers” is preventing McCarthy from becoming speaker.

“Many of them are pushing for Congressman Jim Jordan to be the next speaker of the House,” he observed. “But Jim Jordan is already supporting McCarthy.”

Hannity then addressed concerns his viewers might have about McCarthy’s conservative bona fides.

“Now, tonight I’m putting aside my frustration, but for those of you still worried about supporting McCarthy, I want you to consider this tonight,” he said. “Sometimes you have to think through politics. Now, McCarthy has already publicly laid out his Commitment to America plan. That is exactly the America-first, MAGA agenda that so many of you I know like.”

The host went on to state McCarthy’s vow to investigate the Biden family’s business dealings and the “politicized FBI.”

“I continue to ask the holdouts over and over again, what is it you’re looking for?” Hannity added. “What would help you better serve your constituents at home? I’ve asked many of these members for weeks about this and I rarely got an answer. I mostly got radio silence, a lot of crickets.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com