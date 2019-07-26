New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told President Donald Trump he “will not be welcome back” to the city after his presidency.

Speaking on stage at a BuzzFeed event with Editor in Chief Ben Smith on Thursday night, de Blasio first challenged the president to a debate in New York City.

“I challenge you, Donald Trump, to come to New York City, and I will debate you about what’s right for New York City,” de Blasio said, adding: “And BuzzFeed can host it!” Smith shrugged.

“Because he doesn’t understand New York City,” de Blasio continued. “And when his presidency is over, really soon, he will not be welcome back in New York City!”

Donald Trump seems to have a lot to say about New York City lately. So I issued him a challenge last night @BuzzFeed. pic.twitter.com/q3TB7d9pNO — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 26, 2019

De Blasio, who is waging a longshot run for president in 2020, came under fire from Trump this week over recent incidents of NYPD cops getting soaked with water.

“What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday. “It is time for [de Blasio] to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well.”

He added: “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!”

De Blasio himself condemned the water-bucket attacks as “completely unacceptable.” Three suspects in the attacks have been arrested since.

