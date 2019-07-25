President Donald Trump today called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to protect NYPD officers who had water thrown on them in recent weeks.

“What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday. “It is time for [de Blasio] to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well.”

He added: “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!”

We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

…What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

The New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate has previously condemned the dousing as “completely unacceptable.”

Completely unacceptable. A video from the 28 Precinct shows people interfering in an arrest by throwing water and objects at officers. The NYPD kept New Yorkers safe through the heatwave and last night’s outages. We won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect. NYPD is investigating. https://t.co/3Yg7f0eAs8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2019

A suspect has been arrested in connection with videotaped dousing of police officers in New York City. Police are still searching for additional suspects.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com