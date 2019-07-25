comScore

Trump Tells Bill de Blasio to ‘Act’ After NYPD Officers Soaked by Buckets of Water: ‘Total Disgrace’

By Connor MannionJul 25th, 2019, 2:25 pm

Trump Predicts 65 Percent Approval Rating, Never Been Above 46

President Donald Trump today called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to protect NYPD officers who had water thrown on them in recent weeks.

“What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday. “It is time for [de Blasio] to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well.”

He added: “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!”

The New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate has previously condemned the dousing as “completely unacceptable.”

A suspect has been arrested in connection with videotaped dousing of police officers in New York City. Police are still searching for additional suspects.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: