Bill Maher Enlists Moby to Help Him Detox From Trump… With ASMR

Tonight Bill Maher indulged in some ASMR to detox from Trumpmania, with the help of none other than Moby.

Maher acknowledged how normally he would be the last person to get into a social media trend like this, but he said it’s helpful to wind down from President Donald Trump and the manic news cycle by just listening to some soothing ASMR videos.

He even demonstrated it on air with Moby’s help.

And in a sentence you will probably never once again hear in your lifetime: Bill Maher quietly spoke into the microphone while Moby stirred a bowl of wet ramen with a dildo.

Yes, that happened, and that’s not even the weirdest part. You can watch above, via HBO.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com