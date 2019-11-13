William Taylor, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, claimed one of his staffer’s overheard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, talking with President Donald Trump during a Ukraine-related phone call about “the investigations,” which Sondland allegedly said “were ready to move forward.”

“Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland. Ambassador Sondland met with Mr. Yermak,” claimed Taylor in his prepared statement for the impeachment hearing on Wednesday, which was published by Politico.

“Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.’ Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.”

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” Taylor continued. “At the time I gave my deposition on October 22, I was not aware of this information. I am including it here for completeness.”

He added, “As the Committee knows, I reported this information through counsel to the State Department’s Legal Adviser, as well as to counsel for both the Majority and the Minority on the Committee. It is my understanding that the Committee is following up on this matter.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]