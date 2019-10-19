comScore

BREAKING: Trump Announces Doral Resort No Longer Host Site for G-7

By Connor MannionOct 19th, 2019, 9:57 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump says he will not hold the next G-7 Summit at a resort he owns, a move that drew immediate criticism last week when it was announced.

A few minutes earlier, Trump had lashed out at criticism over Mick Mulvaney announcing the Trump National Doral Miami would be the site of the next G-7 Summit.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders,” Trump said, claiming he would not “profit” from the event if it was held at the Trump-owned resort.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: