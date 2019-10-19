BREAKING: Trump Announces Doral Resort No Longer Host Site for G-7

President Donald Trump says he will not hold the next G-7 Summit at a resort he owns, a move that drew immediate criticism last week when it was announced.

….Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

A few minutes earlier, Trump had lashed out at criticism over Mick Mulvaney announcing the Trump National Doral Miami would be the site of the next G-7 Summit.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders,” Trump said, claiming he would not “profit” from the event if it was held at the Trump-owned resort.

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

…..its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

