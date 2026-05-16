Ari Melber Warns Trump’s Potential IRS ‘Slush Fund’ Could Bankroll New Insurrection

MS NOW’s Ari Melber warned that Donald Trump’s potential “IRS slush fund” — that he reportedly wants for dropping his massive lawsuit against the IRS — could end up bankrolling his cronies, pardoned J6 rioters, and even a brand-new insurrection.

ABC News first reported on Thursday about the plan for Trump to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax returns in exchange for the creation of the $1.7 billion fund.

ABC added more details Saturday that the alleged deal would include a “Truth and Justice Commission” that would pay out slush fund money to Americans who were “unfairly targeted” by the IRS and Justice Department.

“The people convicted of violence against the United States, against police, targeting lawmakers, calls to assassinate officials? Those are the people that, under this reported plan, would get your taxpayer money,” Melber said on Saturday’s The Beat: Weekend.

“The deeper question is why Donald Trump, who has no more elections yet to run, is so interested, so fixated, on using or abusing a legal process to fund these people. He already freed them from prison, which remains one of his greatest scandals of his term,” Melber said. “Some of these people were convicted of sedition against the United States. They were supposed to serve for over a decade. Now, they might, under this plan, profit.”

Melber continued, “Trump’s slush fund could go beyond those so-called foot soldiers or militia members. ABC says it could also be routed to anyone else who says the Biden administration weaponized the legal system against them,” including people like election deniers Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell.

Melber said that the push to go further than pardoning the guilty “raises the question of why he doesn’t just want these people out free roaming the streets, many of them, of course, former convicts. But why he wants them incentivized, on his team, with his money to potentially do what they did last time, or do it again with more success.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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