BREAKING: Trump Says Sarah Sanders Out of White House and ‘Going Home’ to Arkansas

President Donald Trump made a stunning announcement on Twitter Thursday: his longtime press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to leave the White House next month.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He praised her job as press sec and even suggested she run for governor of Arkansas.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

[Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

