BREAKING: Trump’s Federal Tax Returns Released By House After Years-Long Legal Battle

President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns were made public by a House panel after a lengthy legal battle that kicked off during his first run for president.

The tax returns span from 2015 to 2020. Trump refused to release his returns during his 2016 presidential campaign, breaking from a tradition of candidates.

Both the business and personal returns were made available on the Ways and Means Committee website, and Trump’s personal returns are embedded for reading in full below.

Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, a House Democrat representing Massachusetts, released a statement alongside the returns:

“Ways and Means is entrusted with great responsibilities. Today, the weight of our job is heavy. Congress serves as a check on the Executive Branch, and our Committee is entrusted with oversight of our revenue system. We all come to Ways and Means with the goal of creating a fairer tax code. Because at the root of it all, it is our federal tax system that funds the democracy we all cherish and love. “Our voluntary collection relies on the public confidence that our tax laws are applied evenly and justly, regardless of position or power. For four years, the Committee has been reviewing how the IRS enforces the federal tax laws against, and ensures compliance by, a president. “A president is no ordinary taxpayer. They hold power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility. “We are only here today because four years ago, our request to learn more about the program under 6103 was denied. This was the first time that this key oversight function was hampered, and our Committee’s jurisdiction was challenged. “The Committee expected that these mandatory audits were being conducted promptly and in accordance with IRS policies. However, our review found that under the prior Administration the program was dormant. We know now, the first mandatory audit was opened two years into his presidency. On the same day this Committee requested his returns. “We anticipated the IRS would expand the mandatory audit program to account for the complex nature of the former president’s financial situation yet found no evidence of that. This is a major failure of the IRS under the prior administration, and certainly not what we had hope to find. “But the evidence is clear. Congress must step in. I’ve proposed legislation to put the program above reproach. Ensuring IRS conducts yearly, timely examinations while publicly disclosing certain information. “Our work has always been to ensure our tax laws are administered fairly and without preference, because at times, even the power of a president can loom too large.”

Trump’s personal tax return documents are embedded below, as released by the committee.

The Tax Returns



2015 PART 1



2015 PART 2



2015 PART 3



2016 PART 1



2016 PART 2



2017 PART 1



2017 PART 2



2017 PART 3



2018 PART 1



2018 PART 2



2019 PART 1



2019 PART 2



2019 PART 3



2020 PART 1



2020 PART 2



2020 PART 3



This is a developing story and post may be updated.

