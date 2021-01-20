On the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration, Mediaite caught up with several foreign journalists to ask what it was like for them to cover the last four years of President Donald Trump.

Videographer Travis Irvine was on the scene of the Biden inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and got a series of brief interviews to get an outside media perspective on Trump’s time in office.

“It’s been a rollercoaster. It’s a difficult time to witness the United States going through such a division amongst its people,” one female reporter from the Middle East said. “President Donald Trump has not been consistent in the past four years with anything aside from disinformation, so to speak, and fake news, really.”

“Covering Donald Trump has been very busy to us, because he’s been a very unusual president, in many ways,” a French reporter said.

One German reporter provided a perspective that viewed Trump through the detached lens of someone enjoying the drama of it all: “Preeeetttty crazy, but a fun ride. He is entertaining in a way, I can’t deny that. But the amount of unprecedented incidences, has been quite challenging.”

“I’ve been in the U.S. since 1984, so I’ve covered all administrations and this is nuts, you know. It’s chaos, crisis, and confusion, it’s the three C’s all the time,” a veteran Portuguese reporter explained. “It was a very different administration, not just because of the style of the president itself, but also because of the way in which it operated without much government know-how.”

“Controversial,” a Bolivian journalist said, summing Trump up. “Many people think that he’s a little crazy.”

And a Mexican reporter offered up yet another debunking of one of Trump’s many, signature lies: “Mexico is not paying for that wall,” she reiterated. “Never.”

Watch the clips above, via videographer Travis Irvine

