Chuck Schumer Challenges Mitch McConnell to Call John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to Testify

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has made an opening bid in the potential impeachment trial, challenging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call witnesses who did not previously testify.

The New York Democrat sent a letter to the Kentucky Republican Sunday evening, asking McConnell to call acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify in the Senate trial.

Schumer is also asking McConnell to call Trump admin officials Robert Blair and Michael Duffey to testify, alongside a number of subpoenas “that we believe will shed additional light on the administration’s decision-making regarding the delay in security assistance funding to Ukraine,” the letter reads.

“We believe all of this should be considered in one resolution. The issue of witnesses and documents, which are the most important issues facing us, should be decided before we move forward with any part of the trial,” Schumer wrote.

McConnell himself has been vague on how the process of an impeachment trial could play out, but has pledged that there is “no chance” that President Donald Trump will be removed from office.

“We have no choice but to take it up. But we’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a short period of time, in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people representing the president in the well of the Senate,” McConnell told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

“We know how it’s going to end,” McConnell said. “There’s no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”

A vote to impeach Trump in the House is expected this week.

