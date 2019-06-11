CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd, who served on President Barack Obama‘s National Security Council, ripped President Donald Trump for his reaction to a report about the CIA and North Korea.

Wolf Blitzer brought up the report that Kim Jong Un‘s assassinated half-brother was a CIA asset. Trump today said, “I saw the information about the CIA with respect to his brother or half brother. And I would tell him that would not happen under my auspices. That’s for sure.”

Vinograd reacted by saying, “Trump has never been a poster child for intelligence, but after a statement like this you kind of have to wonder whose side is he on.”

“He’s seemingly non-plussed by Russian intelligence services targeting his friends and family during campaigns, but he’s hamstringing the ability of our CIA to do their own jobs when it comes to finding sources,” she continued.

Vinograd added that Trump seems to be sending a message to U.S. sources that “he’s not going to say anything if they’re assassinated with nerve agents.

“This is why we have a CIA! This is the whole purpose of the CIA!” Jeffrey Toobin exclaimed. It’s just unbelievable.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

