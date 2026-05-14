CIA Took Files on JFK, MK-ULTRA From Tulsi Gabbard ‘in the Middle of the Night’ and Has Refused to Return Them: Report

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) claimed on Wednesday that the CIA entered Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s warehouse and took away files relating to MK-ULTRA and the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

During an appearance on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight, Luna revealed:

We were actually just notified that the CIA went in and took documents out of ODNI. Multiple boxes pertaining to the JFK files, as well as MK-ULTRA. The reason why this is troubling is, A) There was an executive order that the president had directed the full declassification of JFK. But then also to the MK-ULTRA files, the CIA has famously said that, you know, all documents were released and other documents had been destroyed, so these are allegedly those documents that apparently never existed, and so very troubling. I did just talk to Chairman [James] Comer and we are sending in the next hour or so a preservation of documents request to the CIA. I have called into the White House, to the director of the CIA himself, and so obviously as this develops we will keep everyone up to date, but strange times we’re living in, that’s for sure.

After host Katie Pavlich questioned, “Does the CIA have jurisdiction to go into Gabbard’s office like that and take documentation?” the congresswoman replied, “Well, the CIA does not have jurisdiction to work against an executive order by the president, and so the fact that someone did this when the president is out of country– from what I gather I believe that [CIA director John] Ratcliffe is with him, and so this seems like it was an internal coup, to be honest.”

After the interview, Pavlich clarified that the taking of documents was “not a raid” and that the incident took place last year, not this week, but that the files “were not given back.”

“People from the CIA took documents (related to the JFK assassination/MKUltra) from the National Reconnaissance Office *last year* in the middle of the night during the government shutdown and have not returned/is withholding them from ODNI,” said Pavlich in an update. “Because the CIA is withholding these documents, they cannot be declassified and scanned for public release.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

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