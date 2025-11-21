Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said she’s received “hundreds and hundreds” of threats since President Donald Trump seemingly called for her execution.

Slotkin joined journalist Aaron Parnas on Thursday evening following the president accusing her and others of treason over a video urging military service members not to follow “illegal orders” under the president.

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers in the video — all of whom served in the military or intelligence community.

The Democratic lawmakers accused Trump of pitting the military against American citizens with his deployment to major cities and they urged service members, “Don’t give up the ship.”

Trump accused the Democrats of “seditious behavior” and said their actions could be “punishable by death” on Truth Social. He reposted a number of messages, including one suggesting the lawmakers should be hanged.

“As you can imagine, we’ve gotten hundreds and hundreds, if not closer to a thousand, tough threats and messages and had to get Capitol Police security,” Slotkin told Parnas.

The lawmaker has revealed that she’s received 24/7 security since Trump’s posts.

“Even if you don’t agree with someone, you really shouldn’t be threatening them with execution,” she said.

During the interview, Slotkin also raised a red flag over the Trump administration’s classification of domestic terror organizations and the role of organizations like the CIA — for which Slotkin worked. Slotkin said she became concerned after a September executive order asking the DOJ to prioritize domestic terror organizations.

“The president wants you to come up with a domestic list and to us the full weight of the federal government to go after them,” she said. “Again, we should be absolutely vigilant that the intelligence community, both the staff and the tools we have should never be used against American citizens. That’s one of the things we learned like the first week we’re in the CIA.”

Watch above via Aaron Parnas.