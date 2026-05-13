CIA Condemns Rand Paul for Subpoenaing Agent Who Claims Government Covered Up Covid-19 Origin: ‘Nothing More Than Dishonest Political Theater’

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) condemned Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday for subpoenaing a CIA agent to testify about an alleged government Covid-19 cover-up.

“The Committee acted in bad faith by subpoenaing an Agency officer for testimony today without notifying CIA, despite having already obtained closed-door testimony from the individual previously,” protested CIA Director of Public Affairs Liz Lyons in a statement to Fox News. “The witness testifying today is not appearing as a whistleblower in pursuit of the truth, but instead in response to the subpoena issued by Chairman Paul.”

Lyons continued, “This proceeding amounts to nothing more than dishonest political theater masquerading as a congressional hearing. As the CIA has already assessed, COVID-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, and efforts to undermine that conclusion are disingenuous.”

Paul has accused former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci of being involved in a cover-up of the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic – accusations Fauci has denied.

“The DOJ may never act, but the American people know the truth: Fauci misled and defrauded this country,” said Paul in a social media post this week. “I won’t stop uncovering the truth around the great COVID cover-up. That’s why I will have a whistleblower testify before my committee this Wednesday.”

CIA whistleblower James Erdman III accused Fauci of meddling in the agency’s investigation into the Covid-19 pandemic, Wednesday, alleging that Fauci worked to sabotage the theory that the virus was a lab leak.

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