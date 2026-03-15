MTG Cries ‘Vicious and Evil’ People Are Attacking Tucker Carlson to Stop Him From Running for President

Recently-retired congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped to Tucker Carlson’s defense on Sunday, one day after the commentator said the Justice Department was preparing to charge him with being an unregistered foreign agent.

Greene said “vicious and evil” people from both the right and the left are attacking Carlson because they are “terrified” he will run for president. That apparently spurred the CIA to recommend the DOJ prosecute Carlson after reading his text messages leading up to the war against Iran, according to Greene.

“If you’re noticing Tucker Carlson being attacked from literally every direction of the political machine,” Greene posted, “It’s because they are terrified of him running for president. Because he would win and they know it.”

She added:

And that’s why I’m deeply concerned for my friend Tucker Carlson and his family. These people are vicious and evil and will attempt to destroy anyone and everyone that reveals the truth.

If you’re noticing Tucker Carlson being attacked from literally every direction of the political machine. It’s because they are terrified of him running for president. Because he would win and they know it. And that’s why I’m deeply concerned for my friend Tucker Carlson and… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 15, 2026

Her defense came the day after Carlson claimed the DOJ would soon charge him for being an unregistered foreign agent; Carlson said he was being targeted for “talking to people in Iran before the war,” which he said the CIA found out by spying on his text messages.

Carlson and MTG have a fair amount in common. For starters, they are both highly critical of Israel — which Carlson suggested may have played a role in the CIA spying on him. He said on Saturday that “some” CIA workers could be targeting him because of his “views about Israel.”

And President Donald Trump branded MTG a “traitor” and withdrew his support for her late last year, similar to how he recently threw Carlson out of his Make America Great Again movement.

Trump booted Carlson after he criticized the joint U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders. Carlson called the strikes “absolutely disgusting and evil,” and said Operation Epic Fury was being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel.

“Tucker has lost his way,” Trump told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on March 5. “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

Before their falling out, The New York Times reported Carlson met with Trump three times in the month leading up to the war against Iran. The paper said Carlson was one of the few in the president’s orbit who was “lobbying against” attacking Iran, but Trump clearly did not follow his advice.

Trump has also ripped those who suggested the U.S. attacked Iran because it was “forced” to by Israel. The president told ABC’s Rachel Scott earlier this month, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Carlson on Saturday said the U.S. intelligence community could be aiming to “humiliate and terrify” him with the charges.

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