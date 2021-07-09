Michael Wolff’s new book Landslide is a behind-the-scenes tell-all focused on former President Donald Trump’s handling of losing the 2020 general election. Juicy details are emerging — and one detail has gotten immediate push back from the network involved.

One piece of Wolff’s reporting is that Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer called Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller to alert him that the network was about to call the key swing state Arizona for now-President Joe Biden.

But Fox News is insisting that is not true. A spokesperson for Fox News denied the report, telling Mediaite, “This never happened and is completely false.”

Wolff’s previous tell-all books about the Trump White House have brought a raft of denials and accusations of false reporting. His writing is always fun to read, but he is alleged to take liberties with the truth in the name of spicy narratives.

Writing for Yahoo! News, Tom Porter details an excerpt in which Rupert Murdoch reportedly approved the call for Arizona and Hemmer’s alleged alert to Miller:

“Lachlan got his father on the phone to ask if he wanted to make the early call. His father, with signature grunt, assented, adding, ‘F— him,'” Wolff wrote. Shortly after, the book said, the Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer called Trump’s lead social-media strategist, Jason Miller, to let him know the network was going to call Arizona for Biden. “Miller involuntarily rose from his seat. ‘What the f—?’ he said out loud, looking around and seeing the still-merry and untroubled faces in the Map Room” of Trump campaign staffers and insiders who believed they were on the fast-track to reelection, Wolff wrote. Hemmer reportedly replied: “That’s what they’re doing. That’s what they’re going with.” “Who?” Miller asked. “The election desk,” Hemmer said, adding that the network’s decision was going to be aired imminently.

Wolff’s report does conflict with Hemmer’s surprised on-air reaction when the Fox News Decision Desk called Arizona, which you can watch above. Either Hemmer is a terrific actor, or as someone with knowledge of Wolff’s claims has said, “his reports are made of whole cloth.”

